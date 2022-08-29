Oyerepa FM granted permission by the Kumasi Traditional Council to resume operation

Oyerepa FM has been granted permission by the Kumasi Traditional Council to resume operation after an apology rendered was accepted by the latter.
The traditional council demanded an unqualified apology from the management of the station over comments made by the leader of the United Progressive Party, Mr. Addai Odike on its platform.
It had also directed Oyerepa FM to suspend operations.
But the management of the radio station led by the Asokore Mamponhene Nana Boakye Ansah Debrah and the former chairperson of the National Peace Council, Rev. Professor Emmanuel Asante on Monday in line with Asante tradition formerly apologized to the Kumasi traditional council.
After several pleas to the traditional council, the Acting Chairman of the Kumasi traditional council Bantamahene Baffour Owusu Amankwatia accepted the plea on behalf of the traditional council and directed Oyerepa FM’s management to resume on-air operation until Otumfuo returns to hear the plea.
Some of the traditional authorities within the enclave after the intervention also appealed to their fellow chiefs to accept the apology from the embattled radio station.
The two parties have largely reached a compromise now after the critical meeting held on Monday.
Odike incurred the wrath of the Kumasi Traditional Council following comments he made against chiefs, questioning their role in the fight against illegal mining activities in the Ashanti Region.
He was also accused of threatening to incite the youth to rise against chiefs if they fail to play their roles in curbing the illegal mining menace.