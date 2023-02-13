GES begins recruitment of teachers for basic schools

The management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has opened the recruitment portal to employ qualified trained teachers with a diploma in basic education certificate.
In a statement, the Ghana Education Service said passionate teachers from February 10 to February 24, 2023, are to visit the recruitment portal to submit their application to be considered for employment
“If you are a qualified and passionate teacher looking to train a Ghanaian child to contribute to nation-building in the future, access (www.gespromotions.gov.gh) from 10th February 2023 to 24th February 2023."
Job purpose
1. To facilitate Learning using 21st-century technology.
2. Continuously improve learners’ ability to research using new technologies.
3. Teach highly motivated learners, cater for learners with different learning abilities and help them achieve excellent academic results.
4. Attend relevant and continuous professional development sessions.
5. Use a variety of assessment tools and tasks to accurately assess levels of Learner’s competency.
6. Any other responsibility that would be assigned to you by your Head of the institution.
Criteria for recruitment
1. Must have completed Diploma in Basic Education Programme and has no outstanding examination or referrals.
2. Must have completed the mandatory national service.
3. Must have passed the national teacher’s licensure examination.
4. Must be ready to work wherever his/her services would be needed.