GES cautions public against fake SHS placement websites

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has cautioned the general public against seeking information on the SHS placement from fake portals.
GES advised that parents and guardians should seek such information from only the Service's social media and web platform.
In a statement signed by the head of public relations of GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, hinted that the Service will soon be releasing the 2023/2024 academic year Senior High School Placement
It cautioned parents and the general public to note that the SHS admission process does not involve payment or collection of money.
“Management strongly cautions the general public NOT to fall prey to deceitful persons that may approach them to pay money for a place in SHS. Such persons are to be reported immediately to the Police.”
It further admonished guardians to be wary of fake news which may mislead them into falling prey to placement scams and advised the public to use the official handles of GES to have their enquires or issues resolved.
“We also advise the general public to beware of fake news portals and instead follow GES official social media handles; Facebook (ges.gov.gh), Twitter (@gheduservice), Instagram (@gheduservice) and website (ges.gov.gh) for credible information.”
“The Ghana Education Service (GES) remains committed to ensuring a smooth, merit-based SHS placement process under the established guidelines and looks forward to your full cooperation,” the statement further assured.