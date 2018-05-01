GES releases 2018/19 academic calendar for basic schools

The Ghana Education Service(GES) has directed all basic schools, comprising kindergarten, primary and junior high schools in the country to strictly adhere to the calendar for the 2018/2019 academic year.
A statement signed by the Ag. Director of the Basic Education Division of the GES, Margaret Okai, and copied to Prime News Ghana indicates that, all schools are required to adhere to the specified dates and effectively use the stipulated instructional hours.
the statement added that basic schools are to re-open on September 11th, 2018 for the 1st term of the 2018/2019 academic year with a commemoration of "My First Day at School".
Below is the GES' approved 2018/2019 Academic calendar for Basic Schools:
