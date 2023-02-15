GES releases 2022/23 BECE computerised school placement

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released the computerised school placement of students who sat for the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).
GES has urged members of the general public, particularly 2022 BECE graduates to only check their second cycle school placement only at the school placement portal https://cssps.gov.gh.
According to the service, out of the 547,329 candidates who sat for the examination, 538,399 qualified for school placement.
“A total of 372, 780` students representing 69.24% have been automatically placed in one of their school choices while some over 1,000 who could not be matched with any of their selected choices are to do self-placement,” Director General of GES, Dr. Eric Nkansah said.
According to him, first-year students are expected to report to school on February 20 for their admission processes to begin.
He al further urged the public not to “fall prey to deceitful persons that may approach them to pay money for placement in SHSs.”