GES releases list of 18, 475 promoted staff

The Ghana Education Service, GES has released a list of 18, 475 promoted staff.
A statement from the Ghana Health Service said “the result of the promotion tests held on February 20 and 21, 2020, to various grades in Ghana Education Service have been released.”
The statement added that out of 30, 280 candidates who were shortlisted for the test, 18, 475 candidates representing 61.0% were promoted.
The grades for teaching are; Deputy Director, Assistant Director I, Assistant Director II and Principal Superintendent.