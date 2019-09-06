GES sacks another headmaster over sabotage of free SHS

The Headmaster of Donkokrom Senior High School, John Mensah Dzokoto, has been sacked by the Ministry of Education through the Ghana Education Service.
Reports indicate that the headmaster was accused of sabotaging the Free SHS Policy by allowing Journalists to report on the plight of the School ostensibly to cast a slur on the Policy.
The headmaster was transferred from Klo Agogo Senior High School in the Yilo Krobo Municipality to Donkokrom in the Afram Plains North District of the Eastern Region after journalists incessantly reported on accommodation crisis bedevilling the School as a result of the implementation of the Free Senior High School Education Policy.
Speaking to Starr FM, the embittered dismissed headmaster said he has not been treated fairly. He said he was taken off government payroll since May 22, 2019, and subsequently asked to retire though he has four(4) more years to meet the retirement age of 60.
Again, the sacking of the headmaster has created administrative conundrum in Donkokrom Senior High School stifling smooth running of the school since a substantive headmaster has not been appointed.
The dismissal of the Donkokrom Headmaster is being revealed at the back of similar sacking of the headmaster of Aggrey Memorial Zion Senior High School in Cape Coast Rev. Dr Franklin Buadu.
The head has lost his job for allegedly going against some Ghana Education Service rules.
The headmaster is alleged to have admitted second-year students into the boarding house without seeking the consent of his superiors.
His superiors deem the move as sabotaging enrolment of freshers into the school under the Free Senior High School Policy and the accompanying double-track policy, which is aimed at deepening access by maximising limited resources at the senior high schools.
Buadu who confirmed his dismissal declined to provide details on the matter and pledged to respond to the letter of his disengagement at the appropriate time.
Aggrey Memorial Zion Secondary School is among the most populous schools in the central region with issues of enrollment a huge challenge for administrators at the school.
Credit : Starr FM
