Ghana Card: Applicants stranded on day 2 of mass registration

Ghanaian applicants are left stranded at the Odododiodio registration centres on day two of the mass Ghana Card registration in the Greater Accra Region.
The National Identification Authority which is overseeing the exercise had promised that today's registration will be devoid of the challenges that marked day 1 of the process which left many applicants frustrated. It seems the authority hasn't been able to fulfil that promise because the challenges are occurring in other centres today.
Speaking to Starr News, some of the applicants of the Ghana card lamented the challenges encountered at registration centres in the Odododiodio area
''What the NIA is doing is very bad, I came to fill the form yesterday. I got to the center at 7:20 am today and I haven't been served. The officials are still saying the machine is not working, equipment brought in here are not good for the registration process,'' an applicant noted
Another applicant said:Yesterday, I came here around 8 am and left here around 3:30 pm without doing the registration. I went home again and came back today, as at 11 am I haven't been served my Ghana Card and it's bad''.
Reports indicated that there are massive challenges with the logistics used at the various registration centres. Also, at the Kole-bu registration centre, the system was very faulty which was not ensuring the smooth run of the registration process. Again, people were frustrated since they left home at dawn to queue and register before going to their various workplaces but that has not been the case since applicants remain in queues waiting to be served.
Background
The Ghana Card is a national identification card that is issued by the Ghanaian authorities to Ghanaian citizens both resident and non-resident, and legally and permanently resident foreign nationals. It is proof of identity, citizenship, and residence of the holder.
The Ghana Card, which uniquely identifies the individual based on biometric features, can be used by the individual for the verification and authentication of identity in the following situations.
1.Health Delivery: The personal identification number (PIN) and biometrics/personal information are cross-checked with the existing data in the National Identification System during a Ghana Card holder's National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) registration.
2.Passport Acquisition: Any time a Ghana Card holder applies for a passport, their personal identification number (PIN) is captured on the passport and their personal information cross-checked with the data in the National Identification System. A Ghana Cardholder may not be able to acquire a passport if they do not possess the Ghana Card.
3.Acquisition of Driver's License: The personal identification number (PIN) is one of the required items of information the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) demands as soon as the Ghana Card is issued to applicants. The PIN is captured on a Ghana Card holder's driver's license and vehicle registration documents. The personal information is also verified from the NIA to determine a person's true identity for license acquisition and establish the true identities of vehicle owners. A time will come when a person may not be able to make a new registration or renewal at the DVLA without their Ghana Card.
4.Shipping and Clearing of Goods from the Port: All goods a Ghana Card holder exports out of Ghana or imports into Ghana are directly linked to their personal identification number (PIN) to eliminate fraud and theft in the shipping and clearing of goods at the ports and harbors of Ghana.
5.Receipt of Banking Services: A Ghana Cardholder can use the card as an identity verification document when opening a bank account, withdrawing money from the bank, or receiving money transfers in Ghana. It is easier for a Ghana Card holder to take a loan from the bank whether they work in an identifiable institution or not. This is because their identity can be easily verified and the banks are confident that they can be traced in the event of loan default based on their PIN or biometric information stored on the Ghana Card.
6.Registration of Business: Business registration is linked to a Ghana Card holder's PIN to help identify them as the true owner of their business. The Registrar General's Department made it a requirement for all business owners to provide their PIN on the Ghana Card during business registration. This eliminates business registration fraud through the exposure of false identities and prevents multiple registrations of businesses for fraudulent purposes.
7.Education: The PIN of a Ghana Card holder's child is captured during enrollment into primary school and the number is used for admission into every school level until the child completes tertiary education.
8.Electoral Registration: During voter registration, a Ghana Card holder's PIN is captured for the authentication of their citizenship, name, age, and residence to determine whether they qualify to vote or not.
