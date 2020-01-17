Ghana Card : NIA dismisses 10 staff for misconduct 

The National Identification Authority, NIA has dismissed ten registration officers for misconduct in the discharge of their duties.
Speaking to Citi FM, the PRO for the NIA, Francis Palmdeti said the dismissed officers are found to be in breach of the authorities code of ethics.
"For those who complain about the conduct of our officials we advised that they take evidence that can be used, fortunately, some took some videos and pictures so ones we received evidence we also quickly act on the evidence and these individuals have been found to have misconducted themselves, aspect of things that they did and are criminal are being handled by the police but the aspects that breach our rules and regulations are on the basis that's why we have dismissed them...
Police arrest four NIA officials over malpractices
Ghana Police Service has last week also arrested four officials of the National Identification Authority (NIA) and another person for engaging in a number of malpractices in the mass registration exercise in the Ashanti region.
A statement issued by the NIA said the arrests, which occurred between 3rd and 6th January 2020, were the result of a collaboration between the NIA and some aggrieved citizens in the Ashanti Region who provided to NIA relevant incriminating evidence on the conduct of the suspects and also identified them to the Police.
The four officials include a certain Kenneth Sarfo Boateng – Commissioner for Oaths (CFO), Church of Christ Registration Centre, Nyinampong, Asante-Mampong; Ransford Omane Osei – Mobile Registration Workstation Operator (MRWO), Ampaabame Registration Centre near Ejisu; and De-graft Osei Mensah – Supervising Registration Officer (SRO), Kentinkrono M/A Primary School Registration Centre at KNUST.
The fourth NIA official was Emmanuel Edusei Poku – a District Registration Supervisor (DRS) Kentinkrono M/A Primary School Registration Centre at KNUST while the fifth person who is a non-NIA official was identified as Kwabena Dan – a resident of Nyinampong.
The statement further revealed that the suspects have been granted Police enquiry bail and will be assisting the Police in investigations.
Accordingly, the Executive Secretary of the NIA, Prof. Ken Attafuah has directed the immediate dismissal of the said officials.
Meanwhile, the Management of NIA said it is satisfied, following administrative procedures, that the conduct of its aforesaid registration officials is in breach of the relevant provisions of the Public Service Code of Conduct.