NIA to do 'Co-location' for Ghana Card after mass registration - Prof. Ken Attafuah

Prof. Ken Attafuah Chief Executive of the National Identification Authority (NIA) says his outfit is planning on doing 'Co-location' after the mass registration exercise.
This he says will enable those who could not register for the Ghana Card during the mass registration which ends in March 2020 to do so.
Mr. Attafuah who was on the Joy Super Morning Show today January 9, 2019, explained what 'Co-location' means.
"We plan on doing Co-location, with our cognate institutions such as SSNIT, DVLA, Passport Office, National Health Insurance, Statistical Service and GRA. We will have our machines there so that people going there to do their regular businesses can take advantage and register for the Ghana Card," he explained.
Mr. Attafuah last week admitted that some of his staff are frustrating the Ghana Card registration exercise in the Ashanti Region by extorting money and also taking bribes from individuals.
Since the Ghana Card exercise begun, there have been several reports of some staff capitalising on the desperation of individuals to get their cards, by extorting money and also accepting bribes to fasten the processes for them.
The Ghana Card is a national identity card that is issued by the Ghanaian authorities to Ghanaian citizens – both resident and non-resident, and legally and permanently resident foreign nationals. It is proof of identity, citizenship and residence of the holder.