Ghana Card : NIA still battling with challenges in less than a week to end exercise

The National Identification Authority, NIA is still battling with challenges that riddled the beginning of the mass registration for the Ghana Card with less than a week to the end of the exercise in the Greater Accra region.
Many of the machines remain dysfunctional, while those that are operational are without networks. The challenges are not different from what was captured at the beginning of the exercise in April.
In less than a week to end the Ghana card registration, reports indicate that applicants are frustrated and do not understand why the exercise is still characterized by challenges. They also questioned why the NIA finds it difficult to resolve the challenges that characterized the process at the beginning of the exercise hence feel disappointed and call on the NIA to quickly resolve the challenges to pave way for more people to register.
Speaking to Starr FM, applicants at some registration centres reacting to the process said :
''We are not happy with the process. I came here early and I was told the one who fills the forms is not around so have to wait. I have waited for an hour and they are telling me there is a problem with the machine that is why its delaying. People complained about the same challenges at the start of this''.
Another also said:'' The process is not going fast. There is one machine working and there is a long queue.NIA should provide another machine to help register people quickly. Its disappointing,all the same, we hope NIA will solve these challenges''.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Card registration is ending on July 6 2019. Also, the number of applicants for registration has dwindled as compared to the beginning of the exercise.
The Ashanti Regional Security Council has directed the police and military to maintain presence at the Asokore Mampong EC office four days after the NPP and NDC clashed over the limited voters' registration exercise which resulted in injuries and suspension of the exercise.
The parties have signed an undertaking of compliance and good behaviour. The Ashanti Regional Deputy Director of the EC, William Obeng Danquah said the situation demanded the attention of security
'' The situation in Asokore Mampong was such that when we started everything was fine, it got to a time where political parties had little misunderstanding about themselves queues. We wanted to build consensus amongst them. We spoke with the police and they came and later realized that the people were not complying with them so they invited the soldiers to help them''.