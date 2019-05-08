Ghana Card registration malpractice: NIA will not shield any staff-PRO

The National Identification Authority, NIA has assured the public that the authority will not shield any official who is involved in any illegal activity in connection with the registration for the Ghana Card.
According to him, the staff of the authority have been duly informed of the fact that when they engage in registration malpractice the authority will not shield them.
Speaking on Asempa FM's Ekosiisen on Wednesday, May 8, Head of Public Affairs at the NIA, Francis Palmdeti in reaction to some officials of the NIA who were caught for allegedly registering some individuals for the national identity card, Ghana Card at night said per his information no one has been arrested yet.
He added that the NIA is ready to provide the police with any information they need to carry out their investigations.
Francis Palmdeti also refuted claims by the NDC that some staff of the NIA are deliberately refusing to register known NDC supporters for the Ghana Card.
NIA officers caught registering people at night
Some officials who work at the National Identification Authority (NIA) have been caught for allegedly registering some individuals for the national identity card, Ghana Card at night.
These officials were reportedly busted at a private residence at Awudome, near the St Theresa Catholic Church in Accra on Tuesday night May 7 at about 7:30 pm.
Residents of the area say they were given a tip-off and stormed the apartment only to find these officials working outside the approved working hours for the national exercise, which is being done in phases and started two weeks ago in Greater Accra.
The residents carried the registration machines to the Kaneshie Police Station to lodge a complaint.
