Ghana Card: Don't hesitate to report unqualified applicants-NIA to Public

The National Identification Authority, NIA who is spearheading the mass registration for the Ghana Card, has asked the Ghanaian public to report any foreigner who attempts to register for the card.
Speaking to Citi FM on Wednesday, May 8, Head of Public Affairs at the NIA, Francis Palmdeti said Ghanaians should not hesitate to report any foreigner who tries to take part in the exercise.
"Anybody who has an issue with an applicant can raise an objection, anybody who thinks somebody is not qualified to register can raise an objection and the registration officer will take that objection into consideration and take the individual through a formal process of challenge, usually when this challenging process is initiated it ends up before a committee, that committee is known as District registration review committee chaired by a Magistrate or Circuit court judge and on the committee is representatives from Ministry of Education, Social Welfare and the assembly, the chiefs and religious body, the police divisional command and a representative from the Ghana Bar Association they make up the body that reviews the challenge..."
NIA staff arrested
The Kaneshie Police have arrested a data input officer of the National Identification Authority (NIA) for allegedly registering two Nigeriens in the ongoing national identification registration exercise at Abossey Okai in Accra.
The 26-year-old suspect, Timothy Wuni, who was working at the Abossey Okai Central Mosque registration centre, was spotted by his supervisor in the process of registering the two Nigerien nationals onto the national identification system.
The two applicants, identified as Alhassan Abdul Samed and Abubakar Ruali, ran away when they were confronted by some officials of the NIA.
According to the PRO of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mrs Effia Tenge, during interrogation at the Kaneshie Police Station, Wuni admitted that he was given GH¢60 by a former employee of the NIA, identified only as Moro, to assist the two applicants to obtain the Ghana Card.
The police, Mrs Tenge said, retrieved two separate national identification forms with personal details of the two applicants.
Registration at night
Some officials who work at the National Identification Authority (NIA) have been caught for allegedly registering some individuals for the national identity card, Ghana Card at night.
These officials were reportedly busted at a private residence at Awudome, near the St Theresa Catholic Church in Accra on Tuesday night May 7 at about 7:30 pm.
Residents of the area say they were given a tip-off and stormed the apartment only to find these officials working outside the approved working hours for the national exercise, which is being done in phases and started two weeks ago in Greater Accra.
The residents carried the registration machines to the Kaneshie Police Station to lodge a complaint.
Ghana card registration
The National Identification Authority (NIA) started the mass registration and Ghana Card issuance exercise in the Greater Accra Region from Monday, April 29, 2019, and expected to end on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
The region has been divided into two zones: Accra West and Accra East, where registration centres have been opened at specific locations.
The official working hours for the registration officers close at 5 pm.
