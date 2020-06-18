Ghana Card registration: No show in the Eastern Region as residents queue from dawn 

Some residents in the Eastern Region were unable to register for the Ghana Card today as the National Identification Authority, NIA did not provide machines for the area.
Over 100 residents who queued from dawn were unable to register and are calling on the NIA to address the issue.
Reports from the New Juaben North and South Municipalities indicate that the residents have been waiting from dawn for the exercise.
Some of the frustrated residents said they have been deceived because the exercise was supposed to begin today.
"You have deceived us, I came here around 7 am and so we have been deceived. I am frustrated and extremely worried they should have addressed the situation."
"I am coming from Accra, I thought I will be able to do it right now so that I will be able to go back. I told my boss I am coming to do my ID and he asked me to and gave me three days, I'm here and the machine is not in," another resident said.
"I was here around 7 people were here before me and they said they are waiting for the machines."
The NIA was set to resume its Ghana Card registration today after being given green light by the President.
NIA said they will begin their registration and cover other regions that record low turnout for them to be able to register.
The Ghana Card is one of the primary document for identification being used by the EC for its voter registration exercise.