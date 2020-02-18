Ghana Card registration to begin ﻿in Eastern Region on March 4

The Executive Secretary for National Identification Authority (NIA), Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah has announced that mass registration for Ghana card in the Eastern Region will begin March 4, 2020 and end on March 27, 2020.
Professor Attafuah revealed this when he paid a working visit to the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council and Municipal and District Chief Executives in the region to court their support as part of the preparation for the exercise.
The Eastern Region is the last region the NIA will end its mass registration exercise.
“What is expected from you as a region is to educate the public to open their doors to offer accommodation to the employees of NIA, provide them with the needed security and create the awareness so that everybody who qualifies to register will come out to get registered.''
Prof. Attafuah stated that NIA has so far registered little over nine million people out of which 85% have received their Ghana card.
The Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Samuel Nuertey Ayertey on behalf the Regional Minister Eric Kwakye Darfour assured the readiness of the region for a successful exercise.
According to him, measures will be put in place to minimize the challenges faced by the Authority in other regions and will provide the necessary security for the safety of equipment and staff that will be deployed to the region.
“As the last region to undertake this exercise and the home region of the President, Nana Akufo-Addo who has exhibited strong commitment to this programme we need to do all that it takes to be ranked as the best region.”
Dean of MDCEs in the Region, Richmond Amponsah Adjabeng, District Chief Executive for Birim South, on behalf of his colleagues reaffirmed their commitment to the success of the registration exercise in their respective districts.
He, however, appealed to NIA Boss to advise staff of the Authority to desist from engaging in any act that will mar the exercise.
The NIA piloted the registration exercise via institutional and community (Adentan, La Nkwantanang and Ga East municipalities) from 4th June 2018 to 28th April 2019. Mass Registration Exercise started on the 29th April 2019 with Greater Accra being the first region. The registration exercise since then has taken place in fifteen other regions.
The exercise involved three phases; verification of documents, presentation of birth certificate or passport for further documentation and If a person does not have any of them, relatives with the Ghana card or two non-relatives with the card served as guarantors.
Other steps involved filling the forms and taking of the photograph, digital signature as well as thumbprints.
The NIA vision statement and mandate is to provide a complete value added integrated multi-sectoral and multipurpose National Identity System through the innovative use and application of information and communication technology to facilitate the social, economic and political development of Ghana.
Credit:Starr FM