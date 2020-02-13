Prioritize us in Ghana Card Registration - PWDs appeal to NIA

Persons With Disability(PWDs) are appealing to the National Identification Authority, (NIA) to educate its officers on how to deal with them in the ongoing Ghana Card Registration.
In an interview with Starr FM today Chairman of the Sekondi Takoradi branch of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organization (GFD), Richard Asare entreated authorities to give priority to PWDs in the registration process.
''Some of our members especially the deaf, the last time we organized them to go to a certain point for the registration because with the deaf communication is a problem so we called one of our interpreters to go there and help them register.By then officials of the exercise choose to register the able people and the deaf people didn't get the chance to register. So we are begging them, its not only the deaf even all the disabled people, some of them will go to a centre where we have been told by the NCCE that we don't have to join the queue, we have to go straight to the point and tell them we are disabled and they register us''.
He further indicated that : ''But some will go there and they will tell them to go and join the queue, sit somewhere to be called later and you will sit there till evening and you wouldn't be called so you will have to go home. So if they know that we don't have that capability to stand in the queue and we have the opportunity to register, whenever they see us they should do so because that is what the government through NCCE has told us,''he added.
However, the exercise which started on January 27 in the Sekondi Takoradi metropolis has been characterized with delay in the process, inability to get the card instantly and issues of security.
Due to that, some registrants have requested for extension of the exercise to enable late registrants benefit from the process.
Meanwhile, the exercise is expected to end on February 18 2020.