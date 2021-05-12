Ghana drops 30 places in 2021 World Happiness ranking

Real Madrid denied top spot in La Liga by Sevilla A late Diego Carlos own goal earned a point for Real Madrid against Sevilla as…

Wesley Girls' old student recounts persistent discrimination A former student of the popular Wesley Girls’ Senior High School has alleged…

Christian Council fights Chief Imam’s righthand man The Christian Council of Ghana has asked the righthand man of the National…

Fire guts timber market in Accra (Photos) A raging fire has swept through the timber market at Kantamanto in Accra.