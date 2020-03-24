Ghana experiences sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, now 53

Ghana has now seen a sharp rise in confirmed coronavirus cases as the number moves to 53.
The 26 new cases were confirmed among the 1,030 people who are under mandatory quarantine in the country after arriving at the Kotoka International Airport hours to the deadline for the closure of the country’s borders.
The Minister of Health, Kweku Agyeman Manu who made the announcement on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 said other persons in mandatory quarantine are yet to be tested.
“Out of the 185 test results received, we have 25 of those quarantined tested positive. If we add on to the earlier number of 27, it means we have 53 people testing positive in our country at the moment,” the minister said.
He said the 26 new patients have been handed over to the case management team and are being sent to various isolation centers for treatment.
“We have deployed psychologists to have chats with them. We are also in the process of handing them over to case management teams we have set up and they have started taking them to isolation centers for treatment,” he said.
The Minister added that persons who have already been tested negative but in mandatory quarantine will be kept until the full 14-day period before they are released if they show no symptoms.
611 people out of the 1030 people in self-quarantine have so far been tested for the Coronavirus and only 184 of the number have their results released.
The Ministry is yet to receive the result of the remaining.