Locals aiding foreigners to enter Ghana through illegal routes 

The Ghana Immigration Service has disclosed that some Ghanaians are helping foreigners to enter the country through illegal routes.
At a press briefing today, March 24 the Deputy Comptroller of Immigration (DCGI) in-charge of Command Post and Operations, Mr Laud Kwesi Affrifah said Ghanaians at the Aflao border are aiding foreigners to enter the country.
President Akufo-Addo has directed for the closure of all borders of the country.
The President in an address to the nation Saturday evening announced the closure which will take effect from Sunday, March 22.
President has directed for all passengers who will come into the country after the said closure date to be tested for Covid-19 and a mandatory self-quarantine.
He explained that the closure will not affect cargos and supplies coming into the country.
The Immigration Service in compliance with the directive closed all borders. According to Mr Laud Kwesi Affrifah Ghana's borders land, sea and air were closed, a border patrol team was also deployed to sealed all unapproved routes.
"We have noted especially at the Afloa border stretch various attempt by individuals both foreigners and Ghanaians to enter illegally. They have been intercepted by the border patrol..."
But he explained that community members along the Afloa border are helping foreigners to enter the country without going through the mandatory self-quarantine and testing for Covid-19