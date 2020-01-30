Ghana has facilities as good as that of China to deal with coronavirus - Ledzokuku MP

Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Dr. Bernard Oko Boye says Ghana has facilities as good as that of China to deal with the outbreak of coronavirus.
His comments were on the back of the Minority in Parliament who said enough preparations have not been made to deal with the deadly coronavirus in event of an outbreak in Ghana.
MP for Nabdam, Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane had claimed that while measures put in place by authorities to prevent an outbreak of the virus in Ghana are in the right direction, these measures are also inadequate.
“The measures being taken by China to contain this virus show that we have done little to prepare for it. China is building a thousand-bed capacity hospital to cater to patients while we have a lot of uncompleted hospital projects here,” he said on the floor of the House on Wednesday.
READ ALSO: WHO to have an emergency meeting over coronavirus as death toll rises to 170
But responding to these claims, MP for Ledzokuku, Dr. Bernard Oko Boye said enough preparations have been made.
The facility being built by China, he said, is a holding facility not a standing hospital. He added: Ghana also has one of such facilities at the Tema General Hospital with a capacity of about 30 beds.
“China has a population of over one billion. If you do the ratio, one bed to one facility is going to serve one million people, the one at Tema is about 30-bed capacity; it is one to one million – so you have to consider the population as well,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry since the outbreak of the virus a week ago has issued alerts and guidance information to health facilities in the 16 regions in a bid to protect the citizenry.
READ ALSO: Parliament to summon Health Minister over Coronavirus outbreak
Enhanced surveillance at various points of entry, especially the Kotoka International Airport, has begun with passengers from China going through a thorough screening.