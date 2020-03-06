Ghana marks 63rd Independence Day celebration today 

Ghana will today March 6 marked the 63rd Independence Day celebration.
National parade for the celebration will be held at the Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi.
The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Rowley will be the special guest.
Chairman for the anniversary's Planning Committee, Laud Commey said the Independence Day celebration will be on the theme: "Consolidating Our Gains".
Speaking at the media launch of the anniversary in Kumasi, Mr Commey said the Baba Yara sports stadium where the parade will be held has been awarded for rehabilitation ahead of the programme.
Last year the Independence Day parade was held in Tamale and President Akufo-Addo said the Independence anniversary celebration could be rotated among all the 16 regions.
Last year's celebration was the first time since 1957 that the Independence Day celebration has been held outside Accra.