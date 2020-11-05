Ghana records 132 new Covid-19 cases 

One hundred and thirty-two, 132 new cases of Covid-19 has pushed Ghana’s cumulative case count to 48,643.
The total recoveries or discharge has also increased to 47,446, according to an update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).
The number of active cases, however, keeps rising steadily with 877 cases as of Saturday, October 31.
The number of deaths remain 320.
According to the GHS, the number of regions to have recorded no active cases has dropped by one.
Currently, the North East, Northern, Savannah and Upper West Regions have no active cases.
The Greater Accra Region still leads with the number of active cases.