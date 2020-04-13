Ghana's approach to dealing with COVID-19 better than US, South Africa - Dr Bawumia

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says Ghana's approach to dealing with the novel Coronavirus is better than some advanced countries.
The Vice President speaking at the launch of the GH COVID-19 Tracker App said Ghana has dealt with the disease better than countries like US, South Africa among others.
"We are chasing the virus and not waiting for people to get so we count them as patients, we are getting ahead of the virus even though we are a small country and a developing one, we are doing better in terms of dealing with the virus than USA, South Africa and other nations. If you use per capita situation of all these countries, Ghana has done better with the contact tracing and testing than them. If we had not done contact tracing we would not have gotten a huge number, many people will be with the virus without our knowledge so the COVID-19 tracker has come at a better time. It will help us easily track people with the virus, those who have had contact with others. It is also useful in quarantine reliability if certain individuals need self-quarantine. Ghana is one of the few countries to deploy such a tracker to haunt the virus. I will encourage many Ghanaians as possible to access the tracker and produce some basic information for the health authorities but the best measure to avoid contracting the disease is staying home and observing all safety measures."
The USA currently lead the world chat on deaths with 20,580 with Spain and Italy the following suit.
In Africa South Africa lead in terms of cases confirmed with 2,028 with 25 deaths.
As of 11 April 2020, 23:00 Hrs, a total of 37,954 persons have been tested with 566 being positive for COVID-19 in Ghana.
The breakdown of the 566 positive cases are as follows: four (4) have been treated, discharged and tested negative, 552 cases have been categorised as mild disease on treatment, two (2) moderate to severe cases, none currently on ventilators and eight (8) have died.