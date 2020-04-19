Ghana’s COVID-19 case count now 1,042 - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo Addo has disclosed that 1042 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in the country.
The President attributed the rise to an enhanced contact tracing and testing of all persons believed to have come into contact with infected persons.
President Akufo-Addo made this known during his 7th address of the nation today April 19 2020 on measures put in place by government to fight the deadly virus.
Meanwhile, the death toll of Ghana's Covid-19 cases stands at 9 with 99 recoveries.
