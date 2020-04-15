Ghana's COVID-19 case count now 641, 83 persons recover fully

Ghana's COVID-19 cases have hit 641 but the good news is some 83 persons have now fully recovered.
Below is the situational report
SITUATION UPDATE, COVID-19 OUTBREAK IN GHANA AS AT 15 APRIL 2020, 22:55 HRS
Two weeks since the institution of enhanced surveillance, restriction of movement and continuous public education to prevent the spread of cases of COVID-19, several cases have been recorded
As of 14th April 2020, at 23:00HRS, a total of 50,719 persons have been tested with 641 being positive for COVID-19. The breakdown of the 641 positive cases are as follows: seventeen (17) have been treated, reverted to negative on repeat tests and discharged. Furthermore, 66 have tested negative once and awaiting second test. This brings together a total of 83 cases that have been recovered / discharged. 548 cases have been categorised as mild disease and are on treatment, two (2) are categorized as moderate to severe cases, none in critical state currently and eight (8) have died.
The five (5) new cases were recorded in the following locations; one from Adenta Municipality and two (2) each from Ayawaso East and Ayawaso Central Municipalities. With the exception of one of the cases from Ayawaso East, all the new cases are asymptomatic. Contacts of the new cases are being listed for follow up.
Of the 641 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 268 were reported from two from the routine surveillance, 258 from enhanced surveillance activities and 115 from travellers who were previously under mandatory quarantine in Accra and Tamale.
Regions that have reported cases are Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Western, Volta, Northern, North East, Upper East, and Upper West regions.