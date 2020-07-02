Ghana’s COVID-19 case count stands at 18,134; recoveries 13,550

Former NPP General Secretary Sir John dead Forestry Commission boss and former General Secretary of the New Patriotic…

Messi's goal not enough as Barca share spoils with Atletico Madrid Lionel Messi scored the 700th goal of his career but Barcelona were held to a…

Covid-19 free water for Ghanaians ends today The government’s free water for all Ghanaians due to the COVID-19 pandemic ends…