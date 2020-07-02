Ghana’s COVID-19 case count stands at 18,134; recoveries 13,550

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 18,134.
This was confirmed by the Ghana Health Service in its latest update on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Meanwhile, a total of 13,550 persons have recovered from the disease.
Five more persons have succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll to 117.
Ghana has 4,467 active cases as of July 1, 2020.
A total of 300,520 tests have so far been conducted ever since Ghana recorded its first cases in March 2020.
Regional breakdown
The Greater Accra Region leads the chart with 10,087 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions with 3,676 and 1,556 cases respectively.
Cases per Region
Greater Accra Region – 10,087
Ashanti Region – 3,676
Western Region – 1,556
Central Region – 973
Eastern Region – 668
Volta Region – 346
Upper East Region – 274
Northern Region – 137
Oti Region – 112
Western North Region – 102
Bono East Region – 89
Savannah Region – 42
Upper West Region – 40
Bono Region – 18
Ahafo Region – 8
North East Region – 6