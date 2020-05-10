Ghana's COVID-19 cases hit 4,700

Ghana's COVID-19 case count has risen to 4,700 and this was announced by President Akufo-Addo.
He made this known in his 9th address to the nation on May 31, 2020.
The recovering have also increased with 494 people now COVID-19 negative.
“With our total number of infections standing at 4,700 with 494 recoveries, 5 persons being critically ill and 4,179 responding to treatment, 22 persons virtually with underlying conditions have unhappily died,” the president disclosed.
He also announced that he has extended the ban on public gathering to May 31, 2020.
“Tonight I have come to your homes to announce that the ban on public gathering has been extended to the end of the month that is May 31, 2020.
The extension comes in the wake of reports that religious leaders were persuading the President to lift the ban on public gathering.
The President also warned that people who violate the directive will be dealt with in accordance with the law.
He said the closure of schools and ban on public gatherings imposed serious challenges to Ghanaians but he was appreciative of the acceptance of Ghanaians of the measures.
He said while the ban has created a lot of inconvenience for many Ghanaians, “we have no option but to stay focused.”