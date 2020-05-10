Ghana's COVID-19 cases hit 4,700 Ghana's COVID-19 case count has risen to 4,700 and this was announced by…

GBfoods Support May 9 Disaster victims GBfoods, producers and distributors of Gino food products, has donated cash and…

UK 'to bring in 14-day quarantine' for air passengers UK airlines say they have been told the government will bring in a 14-day…