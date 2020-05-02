Ghana's COVID-19 cases rise to 2,169

Ghana's COVID-19 cases have seen a surge to 2,169 with 18 people perishing.
This was contained in the Ghana Health Service’s (GHS) regular update on the situation of the disease in the country.
The update indicated that the total number of recoveries now stands at 229 while a total of 18 people have succumbed to the disease.
Regional breakdown
The Greater Accra region still leads as the region with the highest number of confirmed cases followed by the Ashanti Region and the Eastern Region.
Greater Accra Region – 1,852
Ashanti Region – 117
Eastern Region – 87
Central Region – 21
Oti Region – 19
Upper East Region – 19
Volta Region – 16
Northern Region – 13
Upper West Region – 10
Western Region – 9
Western North Region – 4
North East Region – 2