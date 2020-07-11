Ghana's COVID-19 death toll rises to 135, total case count now 23,834

Ghana's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 135.
According to the Ghana Health Service, five of the latest deaths were people with underlying conditions except one person in the Northern Region who died of no known underlying medical conditions.
The deaths were also recorded in Central, Oti and Western Region of Ghana.
READ ALSO: Covid-19 : There will soon be no nurse to take care of the sick - Nurses Assoc. warns
Meanwhile, the country has also recorded 371 new cases bringing the country’s caseload to 23,834.
So far some 19,212 patients have been recovered and discharged.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region – 13,194
Ashanti Region – 5,078
Western Region – 2,052
Central Region – 1,076
Eastern Region – 911
Volta Region – 378
Upper East Region – 282
Northern Region – 187
Western North Region – 156
Bono East Region – 142
Oti Region – 115
Bono Region – 96
Upper West Region – 70
Savannah Region – 51
Ahafo Region – 36
North East Region – 9