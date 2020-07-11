Prime News Ghana

Ghana's COVID-19 death toll rises to 135, total case count now 23,834

By Mutala Yakubu
Ghana's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 135.

According to the Ghana Health Service, five of the latest deaths were people with underlying conditions except one person in the Northern Region who died of no known underlying medical conditions.

The deaths were also recorded in Central, Oti and Western Region of Ghana.

Meanwhile, the country has also recorded 371 new cases bringing the country’s caseload to 23,834.

So far some 19,212 patients have been recovered and discharged.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region – 13,194

Ashanti Region – 5,078

Western Region – 2,052

Central Region – 1,076

Eastern Region – 911

Volta Region – 378

Upper East Region – 282

Northern Region – 187

Western North Region – 156

Bono East Region – 142

Oti Region – 115

Bono Region – 96

Upper West Region – 70

Savannah Region – 51

Ahafo Region – 36

North East Region – 9