Ghana's Covid-19 recoveries now 36,638, total case count 40,049

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
Seven more Ghanaians have died of COVID-19 since Thursday bringing the country’s total death toll to 206. Active cases stand at 3,253.

Confirmed cases of the virus in Ghana stand at 40,049 with 36,638 recoveries.

Below is the regional breakdown of cases

Greater Accra Region – 20,300

Ashanti Region – 9,972

Western Region – 2,766

Eastern Region – 1,809

Central Region – 1,669

Volta Region – 614

Bono East Region – 569

Western North Region – 526

Bono Region – 439

Northern Region – 424

Ahafo Region – 364

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 204

Upper West Region – 88

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 9