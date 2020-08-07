Ghana's Covid-19 recoveries now 36,638, total case count 40,049

Seven more Ghanaians have died of COVID-19 since Thursday bringing the country’s total death toll to 206. Active cases stand at 3,253.
Confirmed cases of the virus in Ghana stand at 40,049 with 36,638 recoveries.
Below is the regional breakdown of cases
Greater Accra Region – 20,300
Ashanti Region – 9,972
Western Region – 2,766
Eastern Region – 1,809
Central Region – 1,669
Volta Region – 614
Bono East Region – 569
Western North Region – 526
Bono Region – 439
Northern Region – 424
Ahafo Region – 364
Upper East Region – 282
Oti Region – 204
Upper West Region – 88
Savannah Region – 62
North East Region – 9