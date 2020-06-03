Ghana's recoveries now 3,132, case count hits 8,548

Education Minister announces special plans for foreign students The Minister for Education Matthew Opoku Prempeh has announced a special plan…

Obinim’s case adjourned to July 20 Founder and leader of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim's…

Mining offers hope amid virus pain The mining sector remains resilient despite the economic threat of the…

George Floyd death: Violence erupts on sixth day of protests Violence has erupted in cities across the US on the sixth night of protests…

Ghanaians react to the extended ban on football activities President Akufo-Addo in his latest address to the nation extended the ban…

C/R: Two perish after gas tanker crashed into a commercial vehicle Some two persons have died after a gas tanker crashed into a commercial vehicle…