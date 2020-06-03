Prime News Ghana

Ghana's recoveries now 3,132, case count hits 8,548

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has reached 8,548.

Two hundred and fifty-one more cases have been detected since the last update from the Ghana Health Service on June 1.

An additional 146 persons have recovered from the virus taking that count to 3,132.

There are currently 5,378 active cases.

The Ahafo Region is still yet to record a case of the virus.

Find below the regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region – 5,894

Ashanti Region – 1,342

Western Region – 449

Central Region – 438

Eastern Region – 134

Volta Region – 86

Western North Region – 68

Upper East Region – 42

Northern Region – 37

Oti Region – 26

Upper West Region – 22

Bono East Region – 6

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Ahafo Region – 0