Ghana's recoveries now 3,132, case count hits 8,548

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has reached 8,548.
Two hundred and fifty-one more cases have been detected since the last update from the Ghana Health Service on June 1.
An additional 146 persons have recovered from the virus taking that count to 3,132.
There are currently 5,378 active cases.
The Ahafo Region is still yet to record a case of the virus.
Find below the regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region – 5,894
Ashanti Region – 1,342
Western Region – 449
Central Region – 438
Eastern Region – 134
Volta Region – 86
Western North Region – 68
Upper East Region – 42
Northern Region – 37
Oti Region – 26
Upper West Region – 22
Bono East Region – 6
North East Region – 2
Savannah Region – 1
Bono Region – 1
Ahafo Region – 0