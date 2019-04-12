Ghana secures $200m from World Bank to tackle flooding - Atta Akyea

Minister for Works and Housing Samuel Atta Akyea says Ghana has secured a $200m facility from the World Bank to be able to permanently address the perennial flooding and poor sanitation challenges in and around the Odaw drains.
Speaking on Joy FM on the state of the country's major drains including the CONTI project and others, Mr Atta Akyea said a number of flood-prone areas will benefit from the World Bank facility.
"The World Bank had to appreciate the fact that we did not need $100m to solve the flood issues and when we really pushed them, they increased it to $200m"
"We believe $200m will be able to contain the kind of flood issues we are facing now and we will be able to tackle the Odaw challenges" he added.
Read also: Odaw River to be dredged before raining season -Atta Akyea
Mr Atta Kyea also disclosed that the flood issues in Accra are also as a result of water running from the mountainous areas to the capital.
"We have all manner of rains coming from the mountains running to Accra, so we will have what we call detention ponds, which will contain the floods from the mountain"
"It will also make sure major flood channels are kept in check"
Accra experienced another flood last Sunday which claimed some 5 lives according to the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).
The Odaw drains which overflow anytime it rains heavily is expected to be desilted as earth moving machines are already on site.