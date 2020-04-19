Ghanaians in Canada appeal for funds to support Ghana in COVID-19 fight

The Ghanaian Canadian Association of Ontario (GCAO) led by its youth wing is organizing a fundraiser to help the Ghana Government to fight the Coronavirus back home.
According to Mr. Emmanuel Duodu, the President of GCAO, ” since the outbreak of the virus in Ghana, there has been an increased number of people affected by this pandemic. Healthcare centres are overwhelmed and many families are struggling.
“The Ghanaian Community in Canada in collaboration with the Ghana Mission is launching an appeal to all Ghanaians and friends of Ghana to support Ghana in this time of pandemic crisis.
Ghana has issued a lockdown restricting the movement of people in Accra and Kumasi. This has affected the local community, seniors and children and those experiencing homelessness in the various communities.”
As our President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said, “We know how to bring the economy back to life. What we do not know is how to bring people back to life".
Your support can make a difference now than ever. All proceeds will be paid into the Ghana COVID-19 National Trust Fund for the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable. Some of these funds will be used to support front line staff and local organizations that are on the grounds supporting and educating communities about the pandemic crisis. So far over $1,500 has been raised.
Source: Joseph Kingsley Eyiah