Ghanaians should be angry and protest more about corruption - Anti-corruption activist

Vitus Azeem who is an Anti-corruption activist says Ghanaians should be more angry about the rate of corruption in the country.
According to him, we do not show more anger at the spate of corruption than we should and that has contributed to the rise in the act.
"We are not angry about corruption enough in this country. We should be angry and pour out on the streets to protest corruption,” he spoke on Starr FM.
He also commented on the Auditor General Daniel Domelevo, he praised him for his good works but said it will be shocking if his tenure is extended when it finally comes to an end.
“Domelevo is a special person and all well-meaning Ghanaians should support him. It will be shocking to see his time extended unless a different government comes to power".
The Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo recently hit out at his critics saying that he will not become a pauper if he is removed from office.
Mr Domelevo said he does not care if he is removed from office as some are calling for his immediate removal as he works to uncover corrupt acts in the country.
The Auditor-General has been in the news lately as he faces a suit from the Deputy Agric Minister Kennedy Osei Nyarko over the GETFund report released. The report captured the Minister as a beneficiary.
The National Democratic Congress also claims Mr Domelevo is being witch-hunted because of his investigation against Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Marfo.