GIJ ready for merger with NAFTI & GIL - Rector

The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has accepted government’s proposal to merge the Institute with two other institutions.
This was announced by the Rector, Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, who mentioned that, GIJ in principle agrees to government’s proposed merger of the three institutes.
He made this known at the 13th Congregation ceremony of the Institute which coincides with its 60th Anniversary celebration, since the establishment of GIJ in 1959.
In his words, Prof. Kwansah-Aidoo explicitly stated; “we do not disagree with the merger in principle!”
The Rector emphasised that, the Institute foresees immeasurable opportunities from the proposed merger of GIJ, the National Institute of Film and Television (NAFTI), and the Ghana Institute of Languages (GIL).
He expressed, “we see significant opportunities to build on the synergies offered by the various institutes.
Prof. Kwansah-Aidoo, in that respect, intimated that, GIJ is readying itself for such merger. “we are preparing ourselves to leverage the opportunities and challenges that will emanate from the proposed merger.
We “seek to play a crucial leadership role in enhancing management of programs, teaching and research effectiveness in the new university while expanding GIJ’s unique offerings in a manner that will support the needs of all our constituencies,” he accentuated.
While delivering his report at the congregation ceremony, the Rector also disclosed that, the Institute has initiated a student supporting program to aid financially challenging students.
He stated, “a management initiative that. GIJ Council has just recently approved – the GIJFund Scholarship,” explaining that, it is meant to help cover the tuition of brilliant undergraduate students who are facing demonstrable financial challenge.”
The scholarship scheme, is expected to take effect in the 2019/2020 academic year, which commences in September, 2019.
The occasion which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, July 27, 2019, witnessed 1, 290 students of the Institute, comprising, 821 Degree students and 469 Diploma students.
The ceremony was graced by veteran journalist, novelist, columnist, and broadcaster, Cameron Doudu, who was the guest of honour, representatives from government and sister institutions, staff of GIJ, and family and friends of the graduating students.
Source: ghanacrusader