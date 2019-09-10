GNAT to embark on strike in 6 regions

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) have issued a statement indicating that they will embark on a strike in six regions.
This development they claim is as a result of what they describe as unfavourable working conditions.
Last week National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) a sister teacher group to GNAT also declared strike over the newly introduced Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) acquired by the Public Services Commission, unpaid allowances and delayed promotions among others.
NAGRAT and GNAT will begin their strike action today, Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
In a statement GNAT said six out of the 10 regional branches of the Association say they are embarking on the industrial action following the inability of their employer, the Ghana Education Service (GES) to resolve the many challenges confronting its members.
GNAT said it has been inundated with calls and agitations from its members across the regions for the strike action and the Association is no longer able to control them.
Below is the full statement
