Goosie Tanoh meets Gt Accra NDC executives

Mr Augustus Goosie Tanoh who is a Flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has met with the party's Accra executives as he begins his campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region.
The purpose of the meeting is to afford Goosie Tanoh and his campaign team inform the regional top hierarchy of the purpose of the tour and also to sell to them the message of his campaign dubbed the “Rising Together Tour”.
The campaign tour which begun last Friday is to help Mr Tanoh campaign for votes in a bid to become Flagbearer of the NDC ahead of the 2020 Presidential elections.
The Greater Accra regional tour follows his six-day successful tour of parts of the Volta Region during which he had engagements with party faithfuls and delegates in that region.
Even though the meeting with the regional executive members of the party was not opened to the media, there were opening remarks during which the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the party, Mr Joseph Ade Coker urged all aspirants to endeavour to call on the regional hierarchy before embarking on their tour of the region.
