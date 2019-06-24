Gospel artiste, Brother Sammy granted bail

Gospel artiste Brother Sammy has been granted bail by the Suame Divisional Police Command in the Ashanti Region.
The maverick singer was arrested for advertising an unlicensed cure for HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases.
ACP Owusu Boampong, who is the Divisional Police Commander speaking to Kumasi FM said the police is on a manhunt for another suspect in the case.
He said when the artiste's accomplice is arrested, the two of them will be officially charged and arraigned.
A statement issued on Saturday and signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Delese Darko, said the Authority, with the assistance of the Ashanti regional police, made the arrest.
It explained that the arrest became necessary after Brother Sammy, in a series of videos on social media claimed that he had a product that could cure HIV/AIDS as well as chronic diseases.
According to the statement, the FDA has not approved the advertised product.
“The FDA wishes to inform the general public that it has not registered any product for the cure of HIV/AIDS neither has any approval been given to the said artiste for the production and sale at any FDA regulated product,” the statement said
