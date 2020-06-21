Gov't absorbs WASSCE fees for SHS final year students 

President Akufo-Addo has announced that the government will absorb the WASSCE fees for the SHS final year students.
The President in his 12th Covid-19 address said it will come at the cost of 75.4 million cedis.
313, 837 students are expected to benefit from this.
"Government will absorb the WASSCE examination fees of the 313, 837 students who will sit for the exam. 75.4 million cedis will be spent on this."
He also stated that enough food has been distributed to the schools. Some vehicles have also been made available to the schools.
READ ALSO : Ghanaian SHS final year students to write this year's WASSCE alone
"Government is also making available 350 buses and 840 pickups vehicles to SHSs that do not receive vehicles in 2016."
The final year students will resume school tomorrow June 22 in preparation for their exit exams.
They will adhere strictly to Covid-19 safety protocols.
WAEC has also stated that candidates from Ghana will likely write this year's exams alone.