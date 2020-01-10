Gov't committed to ultimately phase out double-track system - Dep. Education Minister

The Deputy Minister of Education, Gifty Twum Ampofo has stated that the government is committed to decongesting Senior High Schools and ultimately phasing out the Double-Track system.
According to her, government is pursuing the construction of classrooms, dormitories, assembly halls and other projects through GETFund to deal with the increased intake of students into SHS.
She also said through the GES, government has recruited more teaching and non-teaching staffs into various Senior High Schools (SHS) across the country to also deal with the increase in number in enrolment.
Speaking at the inauguration of a 6 unit block at the Accra Girls School today, January 10 2020, the Minister reiterated government's commitment to give every child who qualifies to be in SHS the opportunity without financial barriers.
''By implementing the double-track system to cope with the increase in student numbers following the free SHS programme, we have been able to ensure that we make the best possible use of the space and resources available to us n our schools, throughout the year. Children from disadvantaged backgrounds who otherwise would have had difficulty in going to elite senior high schools such as Accra Girls SHS now have a better chance of doing so with the increase in enrolment. The government aims to give every child the opportunity to attend SHS without any financial barriers''
''With a major policy such as the Free SHS, there is a level of public apprehension and some challenged but we are determined to face these challenges head-on and address them. We will continue to invest in our children's education and future because it yields the best results as far as our national goals and development agenda are concerned''.
''The inauguration is part of government's efforts to decongest and ultimately eliminate double track'',she stated.
The Minister further implored both students and staff to do their best to ensure the building is kept in good conditions so that the future generations of students may derive maximum benefit from it.
''I also wish to urge our young ladies studying here to be diligent with their books and work hard to make their families proud,she added''.
