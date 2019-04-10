Gov't did not fund Bissue's trip to U.K Town Hall Meeting- Deputy A-G

Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame says former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) Charles Bissue was not part of an official government delegation that went to the U.K for a Town Hall meeting.
A trending video showed participants of the meeting asking questions about the capacity in which Mr Bissue was at that meeting and whether it was on the account of the Ghanaian taxpayer.
This Godfred Dame has explained that Mr Bissue was not funded by the government.
"Bissue was not there on account of state funds, I don't know how he got there if someone bought the ticket for him so be it, if he himself bought it, so be it".
”The programme was open to the public, and even some white persons were in attendance, so if any Ghanaian citizen around wants to attend, so be it,” he told Joy FM.
He reminded Ghanaians that Mr Bissue was still been investigated by the government after been captured on tape in the latest 'galamsey fraud' documentary engaging in alleged fraudulent acts.
“Mr. Charles Bissue’s issue indeed is being investigated by two independent institutions of the state i.e. the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor,” he said.
Read also: Anas' Galamsey Exposé: Gov't official, Charles Bissue took GHC35k from Tiger Eye PI team (Video)
In a letter last month, Mr Bissue argued his innocence of all the allegations of extortion in the ‘Galamsey Fraud’ documentary.
Background
In the latest undercover work of ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI group exposing corruption, Bissue emerges as a facilitator for a company seeking to circumvent laid down processes to be given clearance for its mining operations.
He is captured in a secretly recorded video receiving wads of cash to facilitate the speedy ‘clearance’ of a mining company in order for it to begin mining as soon as possible, and is heard in the video instructing his subordinates over the phone to “fast track” the processing of the company’s documents.
Several others connected to the work of the IMCIM, otherwise known as the Presidential Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, are seen in the video playing "facilitating" roles at negotiated fees.
Read also: Anas' Galamsey Exposé: Charles Bissue steps down as secretary of IMCIM
Ghana News:Latest news in Ghana