Gov't to absorb electricity bill of all Ghanaians - Osei Kyei Mensa Bonsu

Government is considering absorbing electricity bill for all Ghanaians as part of ways to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
That's according to the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensa Bonsu who has disclosed that the government is weighing the option of absorbing electricity bill or reducing electricity tariff in the country.
President Akufo-Addo earlier this week announced that government will absorb water bill of all Ghanaians for the next three months to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
"The Ghana Water Company Ltd and the Electricity Company of Ghana have been directed to ensure the stable supply of water and electricity during this period. In addition, there will be no disconnection of supply. Furthermore, Government will absorb the water bills for all Ghanaians for the next three months, i.e. April, May and June. All water tankers, publicly and privately-owned, are also going to be mobilised to ensure the supply of water to all vulnerable communities."
The decision has been commended by many, but the opposition NDC has also called for further reliefs for the people of Ghana during the lockdown period.
According to the General Secretary for the NDC Asiedu Nketia, reduction in electricity, fuel and data will help Ghanaians cope with the days they are expected to be home.
Speaking in a radio interview Osei Kyei Mensa Bonsu said the government is considering that option over the past two weeks.
"This has been on the table, the cabinet is considering it over the past two weeks. But a determination will be made and of course, you would have to look at the circumstances and standing of the country, the national purse now before you make any determination..."
He explained that it must be a careful decision not to inflict mortal wounds on the economy because after the pandemic the economy will need to bounce back.
"Don't forget the country will have to bounce back after all these things so you will want to see which recourse will not inflict a mortal wound on the economy."