Asiedu Nketia commends govt's decision to absorb water bill for three months

General Secretary for the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has commended government for deciding to absorb water bill of Ghanaians for the next three months.
President Akufo-Addo yesterday announced that the government will absorb the water bills of all Ghanaians for the next 3 months.
This means that citizens will not pay water bills for April, May and June.
The President made this announcement during an address to the nation on April 5, 2020.
"The Ghana Water Company Ltd and the Electricity Company of Ghana have been directed to ensure the stable supply of water and electricity during this period. In addition, there will be no disconnection of supply. Furthermore, Government will absorb the water bills for all Ghanaians for the next three months, i.e. April, May and June. All water tankers, publicly and privately-owned, are also going to be mobilised to ensure the supply of water to all vulnerable communities."
Speaking on Asempa FM's 'Ekosiisen', Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the government has done well in absorbing the water bill.
He added that he is delighted because the water bill issue was one of the many measures put forward by the NDC and it Covid-19 Technical Team.
Johnson Asiedu Nketia also said they have also raised some key issues like reductions in electricity bill, petrol and data to make the lockdown period friendly for Ghanaians.
He believes that if these things were added to the water bill it will bring enough relief to the people during these hard times.
Commenting on the various incentives announced for the health workers, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the provision of the PPEs should be key on the table of the government before their insurance and pay increment among other incentives.
But he also commended the President for taking the advice of former President John Mahama on the local production of some of the PPEs.