Gov't to issue travel advice by close of day - Oppong Nkrumah

The government of Ghana will by the close of today, March 13 issue travel advice to Ghanaians after two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed.
According to the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the travel advice will be for both Ghanaians and persons already with visa and permit to come into the country from the epic centres of the virus.
"Before mid-day today after this morning's meetings some travel advice will be issued in connection with travel by even Ghanaians and persons with already visa and permit into the jurisdiction from the epic centres," he said in an interview with Citi FM.
He also disclosed that the two persons who tested positive for coronavirus in Ghana have been in the country for about a week.
“One is a Ghanaian and the other is a foreigner. The Ghanaian is based abroad and came to visit. The foreigner has the permit to reside in the jurisdiction. We are informed that they have been in town for about a week.”
The Ministry of Health has announced that two cases of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Ghana.
The cases, according to the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, were confirmed on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Mr Agyeman-Manu explained that laboratory results from the two cases were received at the same time from the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR).
Both individuals involved in the case returned to Ghana, one from Norway and the other from Turkey signifying that they were imported cases of COVID-19 into Ghana.
The Minister said both patients are being kept in isolation and processes have been initiated for contact tracing.
Ghanaians on social media have expressed fear, some have chastised the government for not doing much to prevent the virus from entering Ghana