Gov't will continue supplying raw food to vulnerable despite lifting lockdown - Cynthia Morrison

Gender Minister Cynthia Morrison has assured the food distribution to the vulnerable will still go on despite President Akufo-Addo's directive to lift the partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi.
President Akufo-Addo on April 19, 2020, in his 7th address to the nation, announced that he has lifted the lockdown directive on these two regions but the ban on public gathering is still place.
Ms Morrison says persons who were benefitting from the food distribution will continue to enjoy that service for a while but it will only be food in its raw state.
"There is a need to concentrate on our very vulnerable people because the other category of people will go back to work so we will only focus on the very vulnerable. There will be a slight change, we will continue to supply the raw food we have but the cooked food is what we will stop"
When the lockdown was announced by President Akufo-Addo last month, the Gender Ministry announced measures to feed the vulnerable.
The government began to distribute free meals to over 400,000 Ghanaians in locked-down areas.
Some people also had foods like rice, yam in its raw state and it helped to ease the economic hardship that came with COVID-19.
This was mainly fueled by widespread concern over the treatment of some stranded head porters, also known as kayayei, with regards to their feeding and housing.
The Ministry got support from some corporate bodies and groups which were committed to providing meals for the vulnerable.
Ghana's case count as of April 19, 2020, stood at 1,042 with 9 deaths and 99 recoveries.