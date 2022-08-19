Gov't working to evacuate stranded Ghanaians in Dubai, UAE - Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Government of Ghana is in talks with authorities in the United Arab Emirates to evacuate to ensure the smooth evacuation of some 331 Ghanaians stranded in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.
The Ministry in a statement dated August 18, 2022, noted that the “attention has been drawn to the detention of some Ghanaian nationals in Dubai at the Al Tawadi Medical Centre and the Immigration Centre.
It added that, the stranded persons were misled by agents who promised them jobs in Dubai and the UAE.
The agents have, however, abandoned these persons, making them easy targets for arrest and detention by law enforcement agencies in the UAE.
The Ministry is thus cautioning persons who wish to travel, to do so through the appropriate authorities