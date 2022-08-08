GRA donates GHS50K to Appiatse support fund

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has on a short ceremony on Monday, August 8, 2022 donated their widow's mite towards the reconstruction rehabilitation of the Appiatse Community.
Speaking on behalf of the Team, Dominic Naab, an Assistant Commissioner with the Commissioner General’s Secretariat said having heard of the unfortunate incident that happened in Appiatse some months ago, GRA as a socially responsible organization decided to contribute towards the reconstruction of the model green community.
READ ALSO: Appiatse explosion: Committee report will be published when needed- Abu Jinapor
He maintained that "the people of Appiatse are also tax payers and because of that we care. It is not every time that we mobilize revenues, sometimes we also try to ensure that we are able to give the little we can to help".
Naab said it is against this background that his team on behalf of the Commissioner General, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah decided to represent the organization and called on other organizations and individuals to do same to help the people of Appiatse get their lives and livelihoods back.
Giving a brief of the Fund's activities so far, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee, the Chairman of the Appiatse Support Fund Committee, announced that the fund has been able to mobilize an amount of GHC 45 million Ghana cedis, while noting that the Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Team requires up to GHC 70 million cedis to reconstruct the community.
She hoped that when the construction begins, the good people of Ghana will see the need to give more to complete the good work that would have started.
Rev. Joyce Aryee also disclosed that the Support Fund Committee and the Reconstruction Team will soon collaborate and organize a press briefing to bring Ghanaians up to speed on all their activities over the months they have been in operation.
The Chairman mentioned Genser, Glico Group, Vodafone other organizations who have promised to build markets, community center and others to support the reconstruction agenda, appreciating them for their good intentions and called for more of such services.
Madam Joyce applauded GRA for their contribution and the Patriotic work they do in the collection of taxes, commenting that " No country can develop without taxation and so what you do is very important to our development"
She also commended Staff of the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry for the individual donations to the Fund and urged GRA to help practicalize the Fund's tagline "Obiaatua bi" by encouraging their employees to also contribute to the Fund.
Rev. Joyce Aryee alluded that plans are far advanced to reconstruct the new community as the people of Appiatse patiently wait in the temporary structures secured for them at Dumase with funding from Ghana Gas.
She also noted that the reconstruction team have already started the road layouts, while reiterating that the President is particularly about having a Green Community and " the joint team is working to ensure that we have a much better and a more enhanced community than before".