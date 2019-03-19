GRIDCo completes Aboadze-Tema transmission line diversion works

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has completed its 330kV Aboadze-Tema transmission line diversion works.
GRIDCo announced last week that it will complete the work today Tuesday, March 19, 2019, which contributed to the latest power outages.
This work has now been completed and GRIDCo has thanked the general public during the diversion works.
Portions of a statement signed by the Public Relations head of GRIDCo Albert Kwesi Quainoo reads: "The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) informs the general public that it has completed diversion of its 330kV Aboadze-Tema transmission line traversing the on-going highway interchange at Pokuase".
