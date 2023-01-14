GRIDCo provides reasons for power outages

The Ghana Grid Company, GRIDCo has explained that the January 14 power outages in parts of the country were a result of a system disturbance caused by a raging bush fire under GRIDCo's high voltage lines near Tarkwa.
In a statement, it said the system disturbance caused all thermal plants and Bui generators and customer loads to trip
The power cuts have been reported in some parts of the Greater Accra Region, Central Region, Oti Region, Western Region, Volta Region and the Ashanti region.
"The outage occurred after GRIDCo's 330kV Aboadze - Anwomaso line tripped followed by a number of lines in the western corridor of the grid triggering a system disturbance causing all thermal plants and Bui generators and customer loads to trip," the electricity transmission company said in the press release.
GRIDCo further assured 'efforts are going to restore power to all areas and customers.'