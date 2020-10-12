GWCL advice residents around Weija Dam to evacuate as they begin spillage

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has advised residents leaving around Weija Dam to evacuate the area as they begin spillage.
The spillage has become necessary after a heavy downpour in the catchment area of the Densu River basin.
The GWCL in a statement said: “The safe operating level of the Weija Dam is 47ft, however, the heavy rains shot the dam level from 46.8ft to 48.4ft in less than 24 hours, prompting the spillage immediately to prevent it from possible collapse,” the GWCL explained in a statement.
They also made it know that they have already informed the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), the National Security, Bureau of National Investigation (BNI), Chiefs, District Assembly, opinion leaders and all stakeholders downstream the dam to evacuate the area immediately to avoid any eventuality.
The affected communities include Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Lower Weija, Bojo Beach, Ada Kopey and surrounding communities.
The spillage began on October 11, 2020, and will continue for a few days.
Find below the full statement
WEIJA DAM SPILLAGE
Due to the heavy downpour in the catchment area of the Densu River basin, Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has begun minimal spillage of excess water from the dam as at Sunday 11th October, 2020
The safe operating level of the Weija Dam is 47ft, however, the heavy rains shot the dam level from 46.8ft to 48.4ft in less than 24 hours, prompting the spillage immediately to prevent it from possible collapse.
As a result of this, Management has informed the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), the National Security, Bureau of National Investigation (BNI), Chiefs, District Assembly, opinion leaders and all stakeholders downstream the dam to evacuate the area immediately to avoid any eventuality.
Management of GWCL, therefore, wishes to inform members of the general public as well as institutions and organizations who have properties downstream of the dam to take note and act accordingly since information from the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) indicates that there will be more rains. Meanwhile, the GWCL, NADMO and other sector agencies are making arrangement for the provision of water and other services to the people displaced by the flood.
Affected communities include; Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Lower Weija, Bojo Beach, Ada Kopey and surrounding communities.